Medicure (CVE:MPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.83

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.90. Medicure shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.85.

Medicure Company Profile (CVE:MPH)

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

