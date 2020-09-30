Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Up 34.2% in September

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 31,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,623. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27. Medicine Man Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.67.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, operates as a cannabis company. The company provides cannabis products for various edible companies; and vape cartridges and syringes. It also owns and operates four dispensaries that sell finest cannabis and infused-products located in Pueblo, Ordway, Rocky Ford, and Las Animas.

