MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0041

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,748.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.79 or 0.03310049 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.02118345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00428179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00929849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00049593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00561336 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.