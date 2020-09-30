MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Trading 7.7% Higher

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) shares were up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94.

About MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

