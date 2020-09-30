MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.64-5.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-5% yr/yr to ~$5.56-5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.53 billion.MCCORMICK & CO /SH also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.64-5.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Argus began coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.55.

MKC opened at $189.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $112.22 and a 1 year high of $211.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $453,025.00. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $1,528,574.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,508 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,639 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

