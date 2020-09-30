Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 15,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 231,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

