Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC (LON:MIG3) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 7,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 347% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and a PE ratio of 480.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 48.91.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile (LON:MIG3)

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC, formerly Aberdeen Growth Opportunities VCT PLC, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation and generate maintainable levels of income for shareholders.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.