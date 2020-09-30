Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) to post sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MTNB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,246. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

