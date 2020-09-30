Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Receives GBX 145.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.64 ($1.90).

MKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 97.08 ($1.27) on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236.50 ($3.09). The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 80.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In related news, insider Steve Rowe sold 33,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £37,435.86 ($48,916.58).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

