MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Receives $25.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $25.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.65. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarineMax by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 75,570 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MarineMax by 96.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MarineMax by 825.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

