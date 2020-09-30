Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Short Interest Up 38.7% in September

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MHNC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. Maiden Holdings North America has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $24.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

About Maiden Holdings North America

There is no company description available for Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.

