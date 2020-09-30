Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, B.Riley Securit Forecasts

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Thursday, September 24th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumentum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

LITE opened at $74.61 on Monday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $48.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 5,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $532,251.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,209.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,610 shares of company stock worth $8,164,282. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after purchasing an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lumentum by 251.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,941,000 after buying an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

