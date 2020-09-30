Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.33

Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.33 and traded as high as $13.18. Loop Industries shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 66,389 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.53, a current ratio of 20.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $537.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the second quarter valued at $792,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

