Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) Shares Gap Down to $0.27

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.24. Lonestar Resources US shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 24,407 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lonestar Resources US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.97.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 16th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 133.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LONE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth about $446,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile (NASDAQ:LONE)

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

