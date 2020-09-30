Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.65

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.61, with a volume of 5280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $791.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.8697 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 52,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,403,254.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 879,671 shares in the company, valued at $57,143,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

