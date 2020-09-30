LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Shares Gap Down to $0.87

Shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.74. LM Funding America shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 154,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 16.53 and a quick ratio of 16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.49% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

