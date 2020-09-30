Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $13.41. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 285,695 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total transaction of C$736,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 867,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,827,619.34.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

