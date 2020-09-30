Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Lion has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $804.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.46 million. Lion had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

