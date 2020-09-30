Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $356,892.08. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.