Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LINC. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.99.
In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $356,892.08. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 7,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $51,340.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,786 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,264 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% in the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.
