Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) will post $73.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.10 million and the highest is $74.59 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $72.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $281.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $283.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $303.94 million, with estimates ranging from $300.98 million to $306.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.96 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LINC. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Secur. initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,082 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,824.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 51,574 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $356,892.08. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,786 shares of company stock worth $1,017,264. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LINC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

