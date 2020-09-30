Lightstreams Price Tops $0.0373 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightstreams has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $3,802.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043128 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05093431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056955 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033725 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,928,016 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lightstreams Coin Trading

Lightstreams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.