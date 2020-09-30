LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) Plans Dividend of $0.46

LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 (LON:LSAA) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 26.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 stock opened at GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday. LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 has a one year low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2.35 ($0.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.91.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFE SETT/PAR VTG A FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.