Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 38.5% in September

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 36,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 17,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,593. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.