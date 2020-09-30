LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of LFAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 200,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,441. LF Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.
In other LF Capital Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of LF Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $3,679,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
About LF Capital Acquisition
LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
