LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LFAC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. 200,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,441. LF Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55.

In other LF Capital Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 346,800 shares of LF Capital Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $3,679,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in LF Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in LF Capital Acquisition by 6.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of LF Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in LF Capital Acquisition by 150.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 658,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 395,747 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LF Capital Acquisition

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

