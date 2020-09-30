Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. 1,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

