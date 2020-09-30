Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.60

Shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.60 and traded as high as $12.83. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 18,226 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

