LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €131.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) received a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €124.79 ($146.82).

Shares of LEG opened at €121.44 ($142.87) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.98. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

