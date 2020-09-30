Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.49 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Lambda has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $21.51 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last week, Lambda has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,367,420 tokens. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

