Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LIF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$25.51 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$28.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$46.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

