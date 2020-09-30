L Brands (NYSE:LB) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.53

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.48, with a volume of 22552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,624,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in L Brands by 290.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 271.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 826,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 604,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

