Kyber Network (KNC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36.64 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Kyber Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00009120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $194.94 million and approximately $36.64 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

About Kyber Network

Kyber Network is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,391,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,033,224 tokens. Kyber Network’s official website is kyber.network . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

