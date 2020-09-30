Kush Finance Price Tops $0.77 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. Kush Finance has a market cap of $123,894.46 and approximately $40,440.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00007179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,188 tokens. The official website for Kush Finance is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

Kush Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

