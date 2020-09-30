Kusama (KSM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.35 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Kusama has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $289.86 million and $25.35 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $34.22 or 0.00318257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00264794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.01614567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00175144 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

