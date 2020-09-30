Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Down 23.5%

Kropz Plc (LON:KRPZ) dropped 23.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). Approximately 166,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67.

About Kropz (LON:KRPZ)

Kropz Plc operates as an explorer, mine developer, and miner of fertilizer feed minerals. The company produces plant nutrient feed minerals for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry. Its projects include the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located on the West Coast of South Africa; the Hinda phosphate project located in the Republic of Congo; and Aflao Phosphate project phosphate exploration in Ghana.

