Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $64.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Citigroup raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 222.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $65.91. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.