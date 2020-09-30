KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KONE OYJ/ADR stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion and a PE ratio of 45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNYJY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. DNB Markets raised KONE OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KONE OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

