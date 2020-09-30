Komodo Price Up 2.9% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX, Bitbns, HitBTC and Binance. Komodo has a market cap of $68.86 million and $2.30 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00574725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00073918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00052845 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000242 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,008,265 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Cryptopia, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

