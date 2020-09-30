KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.12.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,708. KLA has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $218.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $617,720.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at $552,411.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total value of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,130 shares of company stock worth $12,053,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 441.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

