Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $196.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kinsale Capital have outperformed its industry in a year. The company continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property and casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. The insurer boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth. It also has various reinsurance contracts to limit its exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital via dividend hikes. However, high costs tend to put pressure on margin expansion. Elevated debt levels have also induced financial risks.”

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KNSL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $212.22.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total transaction of $801,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,475,827.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,900. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,046,000 after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,126.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,335,000 after buying an additional 143,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.