Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Update

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,200 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the August 31st total of 467,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 57.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRP. ValuEngine cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.73.

NYSE KRP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,847. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $360.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 143.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

