Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 20.7% Higher

Shares of Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ) traded up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 148,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 879% from the average session volume of 15,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.94 target price on Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10,248.70.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms.

