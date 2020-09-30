Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Sell Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their sell rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Lanxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

