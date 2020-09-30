Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Kane Biotech Inc (CVE:KNE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.18. Kane Biotech shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 230,050 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78.

Kane Biotech Company Profile (CVE:KNE)

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms worldwide. It develops pet oral care solutions under the StrixNB and bluestem trademarks; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB trademark; medical device coatings under the Aledex trademark; and shampoo for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera trademark.

