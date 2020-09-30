JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Trading 1.6% Higher

JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $61.03. Approximately 26,999 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 35,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF by 2,070.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF by 165.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Equity ETF by 251.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 104,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 74,443 shares during the last quarter.

