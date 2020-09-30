Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Journey Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $7.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$11.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

