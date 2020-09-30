Jonathan Myers Acquires 50,000 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) insider Jonathan Myers acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £113,500 ($148,307.85).

Shares of LON PZC opened at GBX 233.50 ($3.05) on Wednesday. PZ Cussons plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115.23 ($1.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 188.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 51.52.

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00). On average, analysts anticipate that PZ Cussons plc will post 1422.5174074 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a GBX 3.13 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

