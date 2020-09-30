Joint Ventures Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $789.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $13,942.84 and approximately $789.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00091313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.01617996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00176250 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

