Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) Insider Purchases £19,899 in Stock

Johnson Service Group plc (LON:JSG) insider Peter Egan acquired 22,110 shares of Johnson Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,899 ($26,001.57).

JSG stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89 ($1.16). 343,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 112.85. Johnson Service Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 226 ($2.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $395.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on JSG. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company supplies workwear garments and protective wear under the Apparelmaster brand, as well as provides laundering services. It also offers linen services to the hotel, restaurant, and catering markets through the Stalbridge, South West Laundry, London Linen, Bourne, Afonwen, and PLS brands.

