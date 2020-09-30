Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.04

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.04, but opened at $4.14. Jiayin Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 39,140 shares.
Several research firms have commented on JFIN. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63.
About Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN)
Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
