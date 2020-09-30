Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,862 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned about 5.74% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCTCF opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.09%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products; and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Industrial Tools and Clamps.

